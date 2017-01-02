Bugiel strikes to seal Worthing a point against rivals Rocks

Omar Bugiel struck his 20th goal of the season as Worthing Football Club took a point in their home Ryman League Premier Division clash with rivals Bognor this afternoon.

Jimmy Wild had given Rocks a first half lead but Bugiel netted six minutes after the restart to ensure it ended all square at 1-1.

Having lost 5-0 in the reverse fixture, Worthing were out for revenge and, but for Bugiel striking a post, they could have sealed a derby victory.

In front of a bumper crowd of 1,781, Worthing came closest to breaking the deadlock after 16 minutes. Harvey Sparks was found in space on the left, before picking out Kane Wills on the edge but his strike was tipped wide with Rocks goalkeeper Dan Lincoln at full stretch.

Bognor had their first real chance with 26 minutes on the clock. Ollie Pearce got clear beyond Worthing’s backline, though, going away from goal, Jack Fagan parried his left-foot strike clear of danger.

Having had an opening five minutes earlier, Rocks took the lead just after the half-hour. Skipper James Crane clipped a neat ball into Jimmy Wild, then after a tussle with Corey Heath, Wild came out on top and fired past Fagan.

A great move from the home side got them level with six minutes after the restart. Jack Cook’s through pass sent Newton away down the right, he then fizzed a cross with Omar Bugiel on hand to slot home his 20th goal of the season.

Worthing were nearly ahead in calamitous fashion five minutes later with Harvey Whyte’s sliced clearance going back towards his goal but Lincoln was on hand to head out for a corner.

Bugiel should have fired Worthing ahead for the first time 18 minutes from time. Lloyd Dawes’ neat pass saw the German in behind but his toe-poked strike was straight at Lincoln.

Worthing came close again two minutes later with a post denying them this time. A quick break was lead by Newton, he then played in Bugiel, only for his strike to come back out of a post as it ended all square.

WORTHING: Fagan; Hendon, Heath, Cook, Rents; O’Neill, Wills; Newton, Bugiel, Sparks; Dawes. Subs: Edwards (O’Neill), Hopkinson (Dawes), Brodie, Boiling, Belward.