Bosham win well at Westfield... pitch pride... Sids held

It’s been a very good week for Bosham FC - and not a bad one for Sidlesham.

Here are the reports from our local SCFL division-two sides.

Westfield 2 Bosham 5

SCFL division two

Bosham made a solid statement to the other challengers for the title by beating a rugged Westfield side.

Callum Coker bagged a hat-trick for the Reds at the Parish Field following the long journey east.

The event celebrates grassroots football in the county and this is the fourth time Probee has received the honour for his endeavours on the club’s Walton Lane pitch.

The match started with both teams moving the ball around quickly and on 11 minutes Regan Smith got through on the Bosham goal with but scuffed his shot and the danger was cleared.

Minutes later the visitors were in front thanks to the improving William Lewis. The striker worked his magic down the right, cut into the box and fired a low shot past keeper Jack Stapley despite pressure from Sam Winter.

Ryan Coombes continually found space down the left and was able to ping some really dangerous balls into the area but the Reds were unable to finish.

Bosham scored again just after the half-hour through Coker. With the home defence stretched, a perfect ball was swung into the area and Coker slammed home from eight yards.

Westfield continued to bang on the door and a few minutes later got a lifeline through Smith as his free-kick was deflected past the outstretched hand of Nick Hall.

But before the break, Coker restored Bosham’s two-goal lead with another sublime finish, this time with a well-directed header from close range, leaving Stapley rooted to the spot.

After the break Westfield took the game to the champions but on the hour Coker punished them for a lack of finishing with a fourth – his third of the game. Jack Hardman provided a perfect through-ball and he picked his spot and found the bottom corner past the stranded Stapley.

The hosts had a great opportunity to get back into it when Smith broke through the Bosham defence and rounded Hall – but Andy Reynolds made a frantic clearance off the line.

The home players and management were incensed when they thought they should have been awarded a goal for the ball going across the line but the decision went against them.

Their frustrations were eased when Callum Smith netted to give them hope but their frailties at the back were exposed again in stoppage time when an attempted cross into the area by Alfie Smith was diverted into his own net by Kingsley Parsons.

Bosham are back at Walton Lane this Saturday when Montpellier Villa visit.

Bosham: Hall, Neal, Smith, Cooper, Hardman, Coker, Radmore, Bedford, Lewis, Coombes, Reynolds. Subs: Grey, Lidster.

ALAN PRICE

* Bosham’s Andy Probee received the Sussex FA Groundsman of the Year award from SCFA chairman Mathew Major at their annual awards at the Amex Stadium.

The event celebrates grassroots football in the county and this is the fourth time Probee has received the honour for his endeavours on the club’s Walton Lane pitch.

Cowfold 0 Sidlesham 0

SCFL division two

Sidlesham travelled to Cowfold but had to settle for a share of the points.

There were plenty of chances for both teams, but with a very awkward pitch to play on, it was difficult for either team to take the lead. Cowfold had a good chance, and but for a dreadful bounce, could have gone in front.

The Sids started to get a foothold and tried to go more direct. The visitors created some good chances, but the Cowfold defence did not crumble.

In the second half, Sidlesham looked to press high up the field to catch their opponents out. The away side went close as a free-kick was swung into the box, found Tom Kelly and went to Davidson Borges, who was unmarked but couldn’t get a good enough contact on the ball and the chance went begging.

Sidlesham were pushing hard for the winner, but solid defence kept them out.

Sids’ manager Daren Pearce said: “Although playing well in the second half, we had to settle for a point and rue the missed chances we had.”

Sids are at home to Jarvis Brook on Saturday.