Bank holiday brings no break(s) for Midhurst and Selsey

Midhurst and Selsey were out of luck as they continued their Southern Combination division-one campaigns.

Details of their latest games are below...

Football isn’t always a fair game and there are often injustices – as was proved here.

Saltdean 3 Midhurst 2

Southern Combination division one

Midhurst believed they had done enough for a share of the points.

Saltdean have bags of experience and will prove difficult opposition to many sides.

They had a goal disallowed after seven minutes for offside but Midhurst took the lead a minute later when Nathan Casselton unleashed a 25-yard strike into the top corner.

The lead lasted only seven minutes when a flowing move ended with Scott Marshall drilling a shot past keeper Aaron Jeal.

Jeal had to make a point-blank save before, on 31 minutes, from another right-sided cross, Tyler Goatcher directed a header over Jeal and in.

Saltdean went 3-1 up seven minutes into the second half when, from a corner, Rickie Mitchell won an aerial battle to score.

Midhurst made a huge effort to get back into it – there were three plausible penalty appeals with one being given and scored by Lewis Hamilton after 80 minutes and two being harshly denied.

There were other chances for Josh Castle, Scott Dormer and Gary Norgate. But Saltdean, experts at time-wasting, hung on to take all three points.

MIDHURST: Jeal, Hunt, Broughton, May, Hyde, Casselton (Hamilton 60), Martin, Dormer, Lee, Norgate, Sheldrick (Castle 76) Unused Sub: Tom Chaplin.

Oakwood 1 Midhurst 1

Southern Combination division one

Football isn’t always a fair game and there are often injustices – as was proved here.

The first half was dominated by Midhurst, with keeper Aaron Jeal not having one save to make, and they should have had more than just a 1-0 half-time lead.

The goal was scored by Mark Broughton with a thumping header from Lewis Hamilton’s corner.

Though the second half was more even, it looked as though the away side would go home with all three points. But Oakwood scored from a contentious twice-taken penalty in the 94th minute.

The linesman flagged for a free-kick just inside the Midhurst half. Jeal was odds-on to claim it but was barged out of the way. The ball went loose and Gary Norgate was adjudged to have handled on the line.

Instead of awarding a free-kick for the foul on Jeal, a penalty was awarded and Norgate was sent off.

The penalty had to be taken twice, McNab slotting home only for it to be disallowed for encroachment.

From McNab’s retake Jeal made an excellent stop but could only parry it to substitute Russell Wells, who forced the ball home from close range.

Earlier Scott Dormer, Nathan Hunt, Keith Martin and Hamilton had missed chances.

MIDHURST: Jeal, Hunt (Casselton 71), Broughton, Greg Chaplin, Grantham, Lee (Hill 85), Martin, Hyde, Dormer (Sheldrick 80), Norgate, Hamilon Unused sub: Tom Hamilton.

Selsey lost by the odd goal in both their holiday weekend first-division matches.

At home to Little Common on Saturday, a Cameron Correll goal couldn’t prevent a 2-1 defeat as Liam Foster struck against the Blues once in each half.

On Monday Selsey lost by the odd goal in seven away to Storrington.

Ryan Chittock and Joseph Clarke both got on the scoresheet.

Steve Bailey’s team will hope for better when they host Bexhill at the High Street Ground.

