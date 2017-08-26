Hughton rues two dropped points and felt Albion should have had a penalty in Watford draw

Chris Hughton was left to rue two dropped points and also felt that Brighton & Hove Albion should have had a penalty in their 0-0 draw with Watford.

The Seagulls secured their first Premier League point, but were left wondering what could have been as they were held by ten-man Hornets at Vicarage Road.

After two defeats in their opening two matches, a 0-0 draw lifts Albion out of the bottom three as they go into the international break.

Hughton felt his side should have gone on to secure victory after Miguel Britos was shown a straight red card for a jumping horror tackle on Anthony Knockaert in the first half.

The Albion boss said: "At this moment, I veer to probably two points dropped, because even when they had 11 men, I think we started the game well. Before the sending off and how Watford have started a point here is a good point, but I think with the manner of the game and balance of play, I am disappointed we didn't come away with victory.

"We have all been in these games and sometimes it can be more difficult to play against ten men because their strategy changes and they have got very good athletic players. It can happen and we have all been involved in games which have gone the other way. I can see how it's happened, but I am disappointed we were not able to win the game.

"This division is new to us, but it is about putting chances away. What is quite obvious in this division is we aren't going to create as many chances as we did last season. It's going to be harder, we have hit the post twice and probably not tested the keeper as much as we should have."

Hughton also felt his side should have a penalty in the second half as Knockaert was kicked in the face from a high boot in the area. Referee Graham Scott awarded an indirect free kick and told Hughton that was because he wasn't sure if there was contact or not.

On whether he felt it should have been a spot kick, Hughton announced: "It should have been yes. You only have to look at Anthony Knockaert's nose to see there was contact, the referee has not given it, because he wasn't sure if there was contact or not. Of course if you are not sure then you can't give it.

"My impression at the time was that it was (a penalty), but I away a long way away. Just seeing how Anthony went down and it's proven it should have been given. It's something that has gone against us. As a newly-promoted team you need as much luck and decisions to go your way."

Hughton also blasted Britos' first-half tackle, stating: "I haven't seen it again and I do not think I need to. My first impression at the time was it was absolutely a red card. It was a two-footed, dangerous challenge that has caught Anthony.

"Anthony I thought was lucky, because it wasn't a two-footed tackle that didn't catch him, it was a two-footed tackle that did catch him. Credit to Anthony, he's a tough one, but he's also a lucky one."