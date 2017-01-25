GALLERY: Lions lose cup battle with Brighton

Pagham’s gallant run in the Sussex Senior Cup was ended by Brighton and Hove Albion’s under-23 side - but the Lions made the Seagulls fight all the way for a place in the last eight.

New signings Harry Cardwell and Jordan Davies were among their scorers while James Tilley got two and Max Sanders the other goal.

Pagham fight back for a second-half goal against Brighton / Picture by Roger Smith

Dylan Barnett, wgo has spent a couple of loan spells with Bognor, was also in the Brighton team on a chilly but well-attended night at Nyetimber Lane.

Lloyd Rowlatt and Kieron Pamment were on target in the second half for Pagham, making it 3-1 and 4-2 respectively, but it’s Brighton’s youngsters who go through to a quarter-final clash with Crowborough.

The winners of that game will join Crawley, Eastbourne Boro and Bognor in the last four.

Full match report will appear here soon.

