City’s Wick win best yet... Pagham gear up for FA Cup test

Chichester City boss Miles Rutherford hailed Monday’s 3-1 SCFL premier home win over rivals Wick as their best showing this season.

City went into the game with their unbeaten league record intact – just – after Josh Clack’s stoppage-time leveller helped them to a 2-2 draw at Oaklands Park with Newhaven on Saturday.

City took that momentum into a meeting with Wick as strikes from Kieran Hartley, Clack and Jake Gale helped them to a comfortable victory.

Rutherford was glowing after a fantastic display and said: “That performance was somewhere near what I want to see from us.

“We played well for long spells and need to get that level up.”

City, yet to taste defeat in the league this season, have collected three wins and a draw from four matches.

They travel to highly-fancied Shoreham, who still have a perfect league start on Saturday, then they host 100 per cent starters Broadbridge Heath three days later.

Rutherford said: “Saturday is a massive test but it’s nice to be going into it in some sort of form.”

Meanhile, it’s a huge week at Nyetimber Lane as SCFL premier-division side Pagham prepare to welcome Ryman premier outfit Dulwich Hamlet in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Mark Bennett’s Lions have already come through two rounds of the famous competition, beating Lit-tlehampton and then Canterbury City in a replay to set up the mouthwatering and potentially money-spinning tie this Saturday.

A big crowd is expected at the Lane to see how Pagham get on against a team who are more used to visiting Nyewood Lane, Bognor, when they come to this part of the world.

Pagham reached this stage by beating Canterbury 2-1 in extra-time in a replay at Nyetimber Lane, Josh Irish’s strike giving the Lions the win.

Bennett’s men warmed up for the Dulwich test with two wins from two in the league over the bank holiday weekend. Scott Murfin, James Thurgar, Johan Van Driel and Kieron Pamment scored in a 4-1 win at Peacehaven and Murfin’s double and another from Pamment earned a 3-1 victory at Arundel.

