Chichester ladies take action to beat Acton

Chi City Ladies made FAWPL Cup progress with an ultimately-comfortable 6-2 win over an Actonians side who have made an indifferent start this term.

Fifteen minutes in, Actonians got their noses in front against the run of play. Chichester had just spurned a good chance for Cherelle Khassall when the visitors won a corner and tall Carla Williams towered above the defence to power a header past Sally-Anne Thompson.

Chichester reacted in a positive vein with penetrating runs from Lucie Challen and Khassall causing problems.

Just after the half hour Chichester drew level through Becky Barron. She received the ball around 35 yards out and let fly with the outside of her right foot towards goal and it flew over keeper Paige Hornnell.

The Blues responded quickly and within minutes were back in front with a header from Chelsea Berlin.

Chichester needed a lift before the break and the excellent Challen provided it. Surging down the left she cut in and unleashed an unstoppable drive, leaving Hornell rooted to the spot.

After the interval Chichester took the lead for the first time. Less than a minute in, Shannon Albuery headed home wonderfully from a pinpoint cross from Keavey Price.

The Green Army were on song and dominated play. Challen hit all parts of the woodwork, Khassall went close and Albuery was wide with a couple of efforts.

Chichester increased their lead when Emma Alexandre poked in from a goalmouth scramble, engineered from a corner. Albuery grabbed a second for herself with an assured finish following good set-up work from Khassall.

All three Chi subs came on with Jess Lewry, Lauren Cheshire and Chloe Dowdell adding to the strength of the side.

Khassall made the scoreline emphatic with a sixth, ending a dangerous run with a sublime chip over Hornnell.

Chichester are away to Larkhall on Sunday and Southampton the following Wednesday in the league.

CCL: Thompson, Khassall, Alexandre, Price, Albuery, Woodison, Challen, Ingram, Barron, Ryan, Ambler. Subs: Cheshire, Lewry, Dowdell.

ALAN PRICE

City’s development squad started their season with a 5-2 loss at home to Bexhill Ladies. Chichester scorers were Lauren Ellis and, on her league debut, Teri Foster.

The development side host Meridian at Sidlesham on Sunday (2pm).

Chichester’s under-16s hosted Portsmouth, winning 4-2. There were two goals each for Holly Hefferington and Loulou Robson.

