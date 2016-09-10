We were beaten by the better team - Hughton

Manager Chris Hughton admitted Albion were beaten by the better side after they lost 2-0 at home to Brentford this afternoon.

A brace from Scott Hogan took the Bees to all three points and Hughton said: “I thought we were beaten by the better side, they kept the ball better than what we did. We didn’t allow ourselves the opportunity to impose our game on them and I have no complaints with the result.”

After three successive clean sheets to start the season in the league, Brighton have now conceded twice in each of their last three Championship matches and Hughton said: “It is a concern. We are a team that generally if we don’t play so well then what we are able to do is be solid, compact and make life difficult for opposition to score.

“It is something that we will certainly have to address.”

Dale Stephens was on the bench, after his transfer request was turned down on deadline day and Hughton said: “It was more to do that he’s missed a lot of games and has missed a fair bit of training as well. Although Ollie (Norwood) played on Monday, I just thought he was up to speed a little bit more but it was good to see Dale back and the reception that he got, which is important.”

Albion now entertain Huddersfield on Tuesday and Hughton said: “We will be up against very good opposition and they play a similar type of game but probably have got, if anything, a little bit more pace in the team. We’re going to have to get back to what we do to make sure we get a result on Tuesday.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!