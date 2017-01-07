Eleven changes, so who impressed for Albion?

Chris Hughton made 11 changes to the starting line-up today as Albion progressed into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win against MK Dons.

Goals from the returning Beram Kayal and Tomer Hemed took Brighton through but who impressed for the Seagulls and staked a claim to remain in the squad for next week's Championship match at Preston?

Niki Maenpaa: Wasn't overly tested but made a smart save early on and dealt with everything that came his way, including taking one superb catch from a dangerous cross in the second half.

Rob Hunt: Very accomplished performance. Two excellent crosses in the first half and looked assured when defending. Hughton also sang his praises afterwards.

Connor Goldson: Playing for the first time since October, he looked a bit nervy to begin with but grew into the game the longer it went on. The favourite to partner Shane Duffy in central defence at Preston next week, with Lewis Dunk suspended.

Uwe Hunemeier: He's had a tough year with injuries but gave a solid performance. A run in the cup and more game time can only benefit him.

Sam Adekugbe: Again impressed, as he did in the EFL Cup earlier in the season. Sent in one excellent cross in the second half but is behind both Gaetan Bong and Sebastien Pocognoli, so game time in the league looks unlikely.

Solly March: His first 90 minutes for more than a year can only be good for the winger and for Albion. Skilful and trickery at times. If he can get back to his best form, he'll be one of the best wingers in the division.

Steve Sidwell: You know what you're going to get from him. Mr consistent and played a huge part in Kayal's goal with an outstanding tackle to win possession.

Beram Kayal: It's great to see him back. Played some nice passes in behind the MK Dons defence, broke up attacks, scored a rare goal and then set up the second after he burst forward from midfield. His return gives Hughton some excellent options in central midfield.

Jamie Murphy: Another player who you know what you're going to get. Made some excellent runs forward and maybe would have got a goal on another day.

Richie Towell: Lively and hard working but there's a lot of players ahead of him at the moment. One ambitious effort was the closest he went, although he should have had an assist when he set up Hemed in the second half.

Tomer Hemed: Will be wondering how he hasn't returned home with the match ball. Scored one and could have had three or more. However, he got himself into dangerous positions and now has seven goals this season. He'll play a big part in Albion's push for promotion - even if most of it will be from off the bench.

Rohan Ince: Came on for the last 12 minutes but is well down the pecking order in central midfield. Wouldn't be a surprise to see him go out on loan during January.

