Albion's match at Leeds selected for television coverage

Brighton's match at Leeds will now kick-off at the later time of 5.30pm on Saturday, March 18.

The top-of-the-table Championship clash has been selected to be shown on Sky Sports.



Albion sit second in the table, six points ahead of third-placed Leeds with a game in hand.



The Seagulls won the reverse fixture 2-0 at the Amex in November.

