Fontwell’s family fun keeps on coming

Fontwell Park staged another successful and very well-attended family race day.

A crowd of just under 8,000 enjoyed the usual mix of jump racing and off-course free entertainment.

Track marketing manager Max Roberts said: “We had more entertainment than ever and thankfully the weather stayed dry.

“The current champion jockey Richard Johnson was here and showed everyone why he’s the champ with brilliant wins on Canton Prince and Argot.

“We also saw Kentford Heiress complete a course hat-trick by winning the first race of the day.”

Kentford Heiress - tipped on our website - took the Julian And Christine Happy Wedding Anniversary Mares’ Handicap Hurdle at 5/2 for jockey Daniel Sansom and trainer Seamus Mullins.

Biggest-priced winner of the day was Moorstone, a 33/1 victor of the Winner Vehicle Hire Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race for Jack Quinlan and trainer Giles Bravery.

One one favourite won - unusual by recent Fontwell standards - and that was Crimson Ark (Daryl Jacob/Emma Lavelle) who took the Winnie Leadbetter 90th Birthday Handicap Hurdle at 3/1.

Johnson’s double came on Canton Prince (7/2) in the Winner Plant Hire Novices’ Hurdle for Tim Vaughan and Argot (3/1) in the Winner Tool Hire Handicap Chase on behalf of Charlie Longsdon.

Other winners were Nachi Falls, who took the Winner Event Services Juvenile Hurdle at 11/4 under Tom Bellamy for Nigel Hawke and Stoical Patient, 11/2 winner of the Bowers And Wilkins 50th Anniversary Handicap Chase for Sussex pair Jamie and Gary Moor.

Title sponsors of the day were the Winner Group.

Fontwell now look forward to their next big fixture, which sees Bavarian fun at the very popular two-day Oktoberfest on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1.

STEVE BONE

