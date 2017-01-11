Fehily and Mulholland off to Fontwell flyer

Jockey Noel Fehily and Neil Mulholland have built up an enviable Fontwell record in recent times.

And they began their 2017 campaign at the course as they mean to go on with a quickfire double.

They teamed up to take the honours in two of the six races staged in Fontwell’s first of 24 scheduled fixtues this year.

The weather was not too kind on Sunday but plenty of hardy race-goers braved a grey day to watch an absorbing afternoon’s racing.

Fehily and Mulholland’s first victory came in the starspreads.com Handicap Hurdle as Walt (7/2) was a three-and-a-half length winner over 33/1 shot Grand Gold.

Half an hour later, Fehily and Mulholland were back in the winners’ enclosure after Bishops Court followed up another recent Fontwell success with victory in the Spode, Mole, Twiglet & Dibbler Handicap Chase.

There are two more Sunday cards to come at Fontwell this month – on January 22 and 29.

Going off at odds of 5/2, the seven-year-old beat 13/8 favourite Flaming Charmer by a whopping 16 lengths.

Bishops Court was one of three winners on Sunday which had been tipped on the Observer website.

The other two were My Khaleesi (8/11 fav), who took the Call Star Sports On 08000 521321 Mares’ Maiden Hurdle under Wayne Hutchinson for trainer Alan King, and Benatar (4/6 fav), victor in the June Copsey “National Hunt” Maiden Hurdle for Gary and Jamie Moore.

Easily the biggest-priced triumph of the afternoon was record by Amron Kali (Nick Scholfield/Paul Henderson), who was ridden to victory in the starsportsbet.co.uk Handicap Hurdle at 11/1.

The Follow Us On Twitter @starsports_bet Handicap Chase went to 5/2 favourite Bears Rails, trained by in-form Colin Tizzard and ridden by Harry Cobden.

Then the countdown begins to the track’s richest race of the year, the Southern National, which takes place on Sunday, February 26.

STEVE BONE

