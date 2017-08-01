Dining at Goodwood

Staff at Goodwood are constantly trying to come up with new settings in which race-goers can enjoy watching the Glorious-week racing. And this year they have aimed high - literally.

The Sussex Roof Garden is the racecourse’s newest hospitality space, dressed with potted plants, hanging baskets, climbers and vines, providing an enchanting area in which to absorb the racing.

Located within the Gordon Enclosure, the premier public enclosure during the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the Sussex Roof Garden enjoys fantastic view across the racecourse from its covered balcony.

Large and small parties can make use of the shared space and the package includes a welcome cocktail and Goodwood cheese and charcuterie boards.

Guests can become a mixologist for the day, with the opportunity to create gin-based botanical cocktails to their own tastes.

The food offering consists of hand-made nibbles and sharing platters, which can be purchased on the day. A cash bar and Tote betting facilities are all part of the experience.