Cricket round-up: Falcons find fame at Fernhurst... Priory on right side of law

Fernhurst CC are celebrating a famous victory by their youngest team.

In their first year of competitive cricket, the Fernhurst Falcons under-eights have won the Berkeley Sports Two Counties League.

Wins over Farnham and Frensham propelled the Falcons to a nine-point lead at the top of the table. Big hitting and pace bowling drew admiration but not as much, according to one of the coaches, as their sunny attitude.

The win highlights the success in recent years of Fernhurst’s youth policy. Saturday mornings at the Rec are now over-subscribed in most age groups and the club says big numbers are crucial if the men’s team are to continue its rise in the I’Anson League divisions.

2016 Fernhurst CC junior award winners: Under-six - Alfie Shellard (best player) and Joseph Knox (most improved); Under-eight Foxes - Seb Shepherd (best) and Rowan Williams (most improved); Under-eight Falcons - James Vigar (best) and Dominic Ortlepp-Atkins (most improved); Under-ten - Louis Eden/Jack Kidd (best) and Henry Eden (most improved); Under-13 - Sam Meier (best) and Jude Unwin (most improved).

Chichester Priory Park

Sponsorship from West Sussex law firm George Ide LLP has been earmarked for youth talent development at Chichester Priory Park Cricket Club after a fund-raising lunch and showcase friendly match raised more than £2,800.

The lunch, hosted in a marquee on the boundary, was attended by dozens of local guests who were treated to an exciting display of cricket as a club team faced the Duke of Richmond’s XI.

The home team narrowly failed to win, falling three short in a thrilling finish.

The 165-year-old Priory Park club prides itself on spotting sporting potential in its younger members and developing their skills under a dedicated youth elite training scheme.

Andrew Barnes, club guru and master of ceremonies at the annual event, said: “We coach a large number of juniors and are keen to encourage those who show ability and promise by providing outside specialist coaching free of charge to the youngsters, helping them develop expertise in disciplines such as batting, bowling, fielding and wicket keeping.

“The funds raised by this luncheon, and from George Ide’s generous sponsorship throughout the year, will make a valuable contribution towards the cost of our junior training programme and equipment – certainly, the club’s elite training scheme couldn’t function without this support.”

Paul Lewis, personal injury partner at George Ide LLP, which this year celebrates its golden anniversary, said: “We love being involved with the Priory Park juniors and this annual event is very special.

“It’s great to see the younger players progress thanks to expert tuition and the encouragement of their experienced cricket club mentors and we have every intention of continuing to support them in future summer seasons.”

Slindon v Bognor

On a glorious day in Slindon, the hosts elected to bat. Hiren Patel swooped in to take the early wicket of Jack Stannard for ten and Andrew Quincey snared Nigel Roberts leg-before for six before Dan Jadzevics and Joe Funte got the scoreboard ticking along nicely.

With a ton in sight Fuente found the mercurial Bablu Ahmed down at cow corner off John Hooker, the batsman out for a fine 81.

Young Sazzad Hossain grabbed his first senior wicket to dismiss Jadzevics but Kieran Hornsby and Alex Funte pushed Slindon on before Quincey bowled the former and Hooker had the latter caught – Slindon finished on 225 for six.

For Bognor Ahmed was caught by Dave Fuente off brother Ben for 13. Bognor maestro Glenn West rolled back the years to play some fine strokes before he was excellently caught and bowled by Hornsby for 38.

Quincey continued unabated to keep Bognor in touch. Bognor’s youngsters kept the burly maestro company but after Quincey was dismissed for a fine 63, Slindon tightened things despite young pairing Taylor Jaycocks and Ethan Teasdale showing good wristy promise. Hornsby finished with a fine three for 15, the hosts winning by 55 runs.

Pagham Nonchalants v Aldwick

Chairman and veritable heartbeat of Aldwick CC Jim Smith had planned to celebrate his 70th birthday opening the batting with the lovely backdrop of Arundel Castle – but the game was rained off.

However he got his chance to open the batting the following day against Pagham Nonchalants but this time the fielding skills of Tam Tran dampened his birthday weekend’s celebrations running him out for a duck.

Aldwick were chasing 186 for victory in 40 overs and Matt Smith (19), Rob Taylor (10) and Alex Cooper (18) made useful contributions which kept their side up with the rate.

Top-scorer John Young’s gutsy 48 made Aldwick favorites at one point. However, wicket-taking spells from Sean Rutter (3-20), Richard Bird (2-28) and Ollie Pearce (3-15) brought a regular tumble of wickets left Aldwick 41 runs short in the 33rd and victory for the home side.

Earlier, Pagham openers David Brown (27) and Mathew Norrell (21) got their side off to a good start but Aldwick’s Dion Sampson proceeded to rip through the middle order with ease taking 5-31 from seven overs including a hat-trick.

After Sampson’s scalps, it was left to the lower order pair of Wayne Green (48) and Tam Tran (37*) to give the Nonchalants a decent defendable total which in the end was more than enough.

That’s it for another year for Aldwick CC who have had good (a T20 final spot) and bad (relegation from division two) in 2016 but there is more than enough spirit at the club to come bouncing back next year.

