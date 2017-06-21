Crane steps up for England cricket debut

Sussex-born and raised Mason Crane made his England debut as their t20 series with South Africa got under way at the Ageas Bowl.

Crane, 20, was joined by Sussex's Chris Jordan in Eoin Morgan's side as they went head to head with AB de Villiers' South African tourists.

The former Lancing College and Worthing Cricket Club leg spinner was handed his international cap before the start at what is now his home county ground.

It continues what has been a remarkable year for Crane, who became the first overseas man to appear for New South Wales in just over 30 years, when he played in a Sheffield Shield game against South Australia in March.

He didn't have long to wait to get in the action as South Africa chose to bat first and he watched on as David Willey removed JT Smuts by bowling him first ball.

Reeza Hendricks soon followed Smuts back to the pavilion when he was caught by Willey pulling Mark Wood's first delivery.

de Villers and David Miller began the repair job with a handful of boundaries but Miller's time at the crease was shortlived when he inside-edged Wood to Joss Butler for nine, leaving South Africa 32-3.

Farhaan Behardien joined his captain and a period of relative calm followed as they sought to build a decent score.

Crane was soon in the action as Morgan brought him on to bowl the eighth over, immediately after Liam Dawson had begun the spin spell. Crane's first ball brought an LBW shout, not given, and he could be very satisfied with his first over, which went for only six and included four dot balls.

The Hampshire pair bowled extremely tidily and de Villiers and Behardien just couldn't get them away, so much so that South Africa were on only 73-3 after 12 overs.

Dawson ended with 0-17 off his four overs, Crane with 0-24 - and that would have been better had his final ball not been a full toss despatched to the boundary through the leg side by de Villiers - perhaps with Crane trying a little too hard to get a wicket to finish his spell.

Inevitably the run rate increased once the fast bowlers returned with both Behardien and de Villiers moving towards their 50s with some flamboyant strokes - much needed if the visitors were to post a defendable total.

de Villiers passed 50 with an impressive six backward of square leg but Jordan came back for a couple of late overs that gave the batsmen further problems although Behardien did smash Wood for 14 off the penultimate over.

The South African innings ended on 142-3 with Behardien unbeaten on 65 and de Villiers on 64 - leaving England favourites to go one up in the three-game series.

