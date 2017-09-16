Bridesmaids again, but Aldwick proud to be in T20 final

Aldwick were forced to cancel their traditional end-of-season fixture against Pagham in order to participate in the T20 plate final rearranged after the previous week’s washout.

It was the third year in a row Aldwick had appeared in the final and they were hoping it would be third time lucky – but they came up against St Matthias opener Joel Sayers, who was unbeaten on 100 out of a final total of 166-5.

Sayers was dropped three times, once when he was on nought.

Aldwick continued to press with three run-outs and wickets from John Young (1-15) and Keelan Belcher (1-26). Aldwick’s leaking of extras probably cost them the winners’ trophy conceding 25 in total (the losing margin was 24 runs) and 17 of those were wides.

Aldwick went about the task in hand with consistent batting from their front line: Alex Cooper made 31, Ian Guppy blasted 21 in five balls, and both Dean Stokes and Jamie Murphy made 19 apiece.

However, as the run chase gathered momentum wickets tumbled, mainly to Duncan Newington (3-34) and Louis Grahame (3-22), and Aldwick came up short on 142-8. Undeterred they will be back next year for another stab at that elusive trophy.

Ebernoe v Lavant

Torrential rain meant the square and outfield at Ebernoe were sodden. Both sides found it difficult to hit the ball off the square in the wet conditions.

Lavant put on 48 for the first wicket. Sam Roe continued his fine form and scored 61, with able support from Dave Burford and Steve Brooker.

The heavens opened as Lavant declared on 162 for 5. Reid was the pick of the bowlers taking 3-34.

Ebernoe laid tarpaulins over the square and as the storm passed they were able to start their reply.

The first five overs were maidens and Ebernoe were soon 14 for 4 with extras top score on 11. Stemp scored 49 but wickets tumbled at the other end.

Ebernoe were all out for 74 giving Lavant a win by 88 runs. Ian Rawnsley (3-3) and Alex Burford (2-22) restricted the Ebernoe scoring rate and Dave Banks cleaned up the tail with 4-3.

Bognor Rebels Sunday XI v Chidham and Hambrook Hawks

On a blustery day at the Regis Oval, the Rebels elected to field. The swing of Elvis Millen bagged three for 18 and the miserly medium-pace of no-nonsense Yorkshireman Iain Ashmore (3-5) saw the Hawks dismissed for 104.

At 30 for 3 in the reply, it was game on. However, the dogged Bernie Burns and wicketkeeper-bastman Tom Woolnough saw the Rebels to 66-3 before the heavens opened and called a premature end to the game.

