Bognor seniors play (not sing) for their supper

The autumn seniors’ supper competition at Bognor Golf Club attracted 64 players. It is a four-ball better-ball Stableford, with pairs being drawn after dinner the night before the competition.

The weather on the day was excellent as was the course and there were many scores over 40 points, which was terrific. To celebrate this long-running competition, started in 1990 by Ron Alcorn and Bill Chick, the club committee commissioned two wonderful new salvers for the winners, to be presented by Ron and Bill.

The autumn event is known as the Ron Alcock Salver and the spring supper the Bill Chick Salver. Winners of this year’s Autumn Salver were Jim Stephenson and David Burden with an exceptional 45 points. Second on countback were Richard Beresford and Gerry O’Neill on 42, third were Aide Smith and John Samain.

Seniors’ vice-captain Mike Oates helped Ron present the prizes, which went down to sixth place, and thanked Bill and Ron, who have run the competition since its inception. The house staff and green staff were also thanked.

Bognor’s seniors mixed team played at Worthing – on the so-called ‘easier’ upper course in delightful weather, with magnificent views of the coast.

Bognor struggled to make an impact and lost 6-2. The Meloys were the only pair to win. The Morris’ halved as did the Conisbees. The course is so different to Bognor and playing it as a one-off is a big ask.

A seniors’ mixed team of eight pairs played against Horsham Oakes at Horsham and achieved a creditable 4-4 draw. The weather was good and everyone enjoyed the event.

This was the first time Bognor had played against the club and it proved so popular they wish to make it a regular fixture. Their course has been fully open for only about two years but it looks well-established.

The Hollymead Cup, sponsored by Hollymead House residential home, saw the club’s top 40 players after this year’s major competitions invited to play.

Each position in the majors carries points and these are reset before the final event, which allows the majority of the field to be still with a chance of winning the cup.

Richard Doherty scored an excellent nett 64, good enough to win the final event and move him top of the league to win the Hollymead Cup.

In the final Dave Maskell came second with nett 66 on countback from Nathan Parke. Second in the Hollymead Cup was Rob Kissell and third Mike Garrigan.

In a separate Stableford on the same day as the Hollymead, Mike Oates won with an excellent 41 points. Graham Harmes was second with 39 on countback from Jack Taylor.

Bognor seniors made the short trip to Rowlands Castle and in appalling weather on a very tricky course came away with a creditable draw. Bognor soon went into a very healthy 4-1 lead, but Rowlands won the last three pairs to half the match.

Results: Chris Hickling & Andy Isitt lost 3&2 to Steve LaPage & John Nash, Mike Oates & Sean Francis won 2up over Dennis Wing & Phil Sparshatt, David Turner & Trevor Till won 4&3 over Chris Jenkins & Brian Kent, Steve King & Richard Kaemena won 4&3 over Fred Cameron & Mike Carroll, Richard Hedge & Mike Matthews won 4&3 over David Foster & Roy Mercer, John Woodhead & Alan Fitzgerald lost 5&4 to Richard Sanderson & Terry Barnett, Roger Selway & Jim Stephenson lost 4&2 to Steve Gill & Rob Gresham, Frank Hodder & Clive Millett lost 3&2 to Robin Reucroft & Alan Jones.

SELSEY

The Seal Badge medal was won by Andrew Terry with nett 64. Second was Matt Hurst with 66.

In the RNLI Medal competition, division one was won by Paul Hinshelwood with nett 65 and division two went to Terry Conebar with 70.

The Maurice Jewell competition was won by Vince Trump with 37 points ahead of Roger Cawte with 36.

In the August Monthly Medal, division one winner was Ian Glew with 67 and division-two winner was Terry Stevens with 64.

The Daily Mail Foursomes competition winners were Andrew Terry and Gavin Lawson with nett 67.5; second were Simon and Billy Aspital, who lost on countback.

In the Golf Club v Country Club match, the golf club won 7-2. Selsey Country Club donated the food so the takings of the competition could go towards the Captain’s charity.

The Denny Terry Cup is a combined Stableford where all three scores count. Winners were Steve Growns, Jeff Wotton and Ashley Barton with 100 points. Second were Dan Fern, Terry Conebar and Colin Dowswell with 99.

The captain’s charity day competition was best three scores from four on each hole. It raised more than £670 for the captain’s charity, Bloodwise.

Gary Hughes, Selsey’s club professional, gave up his time to play the seventh hole in a beat-the-pro competition that raised £110.

Winners on the day were Jeff Wootton, Bobby Moore, Brian Platt and Robert Anderson with 123 points. Second were Dan Russel, Chris Lyon, Simon Rishman, and Craig Newman. Russel scored a hole in one on the ninth.

The Clifford Burton Medal was won by Trevor Lake with net 66 ahead of Malcolm Cawte on 67.

Men’s club matches saw Selsey lose 3½-1½ away to Cowdray and win 3-2 away to Bognor.

HOLE IN ONE

Luca Alonso is celebrating a hole in one at the age of ten.

The head boy at Birdham Primary School started playing golf just over a year ago at Rowlands Castle GC. He achieved his first handicap of 50 last autumn and with regular practice at RC and the Chichster and Selsey clubs and coaching by pros from each club, he has managed to bring that down to 28.

He regularly takes part in competitions at Rowlands and has also done four European junior competitions including Rotherham, Silvermere and Bournemouth.

Last month, playing off the men’s tees, he got a hole in one. It was 172 yards uphill on the 11th hole at Rowlands during a junior, senior and ladies’ competition. This made Alonso the youngest player to achieve this since 1904 at the club.

Mum Samantha said: “Luca’s perseverance and passion for golf is now really showing and he aims to become a professional.”

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray ladies played in the September Medal on a cloudy, humid day.

Results - Div 1 - 1 Tessa Stockwell 73; 2 Wendy Street 75; 3 Angela Pike 78. Div 2 - 1 Sandra Barber 78; 2 Terry Hughes 80; 3 Carolyn Scott 81; Div 3 - 1 Anne Chuter 78; 2 Marnie Evans 81; 3 Julia Kelly 82.