Bangladesh visit to start busy summer at Arundel

Excitement continues to grow ahead of the new cricket season at Arundel Castle.

An abundance of top-quality matches will be on offer over what looks to be a bumper summer for all involved.

International, first-class, disability, youth and women’s games will take place at one of the most scenic grounds in the country - plus a further 90 days of charitable activity provided to both local and inner-city children

It all begins on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1 with the visit of Bangladesh. Duke of Norfolk’s XI will be the opposition with former England internationals Chris Adams and James Kirtley to feature.

James Rufey, executive secretary for Arundel Castle Cricket, believes the visit of Bangladesh will set the tone for an exciting summer of action.

He said: “We have had lots of interest for the Bangladesh match and we expect a good crowd. We are delighted that former England and Sussex captain Chris Adams will captain our side.

“Another former England and Sussex player in James Kirtley will also join him in the XI. The ground is looking fabulous at present and if the weather is on side it will be a real treat for all.”

Bangladesh are not the only international team to visit this summer with South Africa ‘A’ taking on Sussex in June.

The following month, Sussex are back again for the annual Festival of Cricket week.

Sussex’s week-long stint at Arundel begins with a County Championship Division 2 encounter with Leicestershire from July 5, before this year’s visit is rounded off against Glamorgan for a T20 Blast contest on July 9.

After two international matches have been confirmed for 2017, Rufey believes it will be a year to savour for everyone involved at Arundel Castle.

He added: “With international teams coming here as well, we are able to offer members, visitors and everyone something special.

“The ground is always a place to savour – but if the weather is on-side we can look forward to many good crowds and some fantastic cricket

“We’ve been without an international team coming to us for several years, so to have one come over is fantastic.

“To have South Africa ‘A’ face Sussex here at Arundel is a real coup as well.

“Weather is crucial for us other a five-month period but it’s even more essential when Sussex come to visit. The four-day game is what it is, then we round things off with a T20 Blast match.

“I think last year we attracted nearly 7,000 for the T20 match alone, then 8,000 the year before. It’s always something that is well attended and we hope supporters turn out in number once again.”

Tbe Duke of Norfolk’s XI clash against Bangladesh is a 50-overs-a-side contest starting at 11am. Gates open at 9.30am. For more information visit www.cricketatarundelcastle.co.uk or call 01903 882462.

