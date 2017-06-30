Arundel too good for Eastergate... Selsey talke bragging rights

Eastergate and Aldwick both lost while Selsey got the better of West Wittering in the derby - all in the latest round of West Sussex Invitation League games.

Arundel v Eastergate

Invitation League division one

Arundel came out on top in a fiercely-contested game with Eastergate and moved to the top of the the table.

Ashley Rule and Andrew Smith steadied things with a partnership of 43 with Rule top-scoring for the away side with 37.

They had prepared a surprisingly green-looking wicket after a week of hot weather but Eastergate opted to bat first.

Eastergate openers Jack Stannard and Jordan Samade put on a steady 34 for the first wicket against tight bowling, but both fell in quick succession and with three further wickets going down Eastergate were in trouble at 53 for five.

Ashley Rule and Andrew Smith steadied things with a partnership of 43 with Rule top-scoring for the away side with 37.

Another succession of wickets left Eastergate 124 for nine before the last-wicket pair of Dan Jadzevics and Rejo Raju hit out for some quick late runs in a partnership of 32.

Eastergate finished on a respectable 156 all out from 48.1 overs, with spinner Kieran Hornsby taking three for 40 for Arundel.

In reply, Arundel captain and opener Joe Bain had several lucky escapes including a dropped catch and a run-out attempt before being bowled by Pete Smith.

However the Arundel batsmen were in control of the run chase scoring at four runs an over, despite gloomy conditions, and despite a late flurry of wickets to Jamie Murphy, who picked up four for 38, the home side eased to a four-wicket win in the 37th over.

Eastergate remain eighth in the table and welcome fourth-placed Littlehampton on Saturday.

Horsham 3rds v Aldwick

Division three

Aldwick wanted an early finish as they had evening tickets for the Isle of Wight ferry to begin their annual tour. For the wrong reasons, they made the ferry with hours to spare following a dismal performance and a heavy defeat by eight wickets.

Aldwick opener Ed White (21) started brightly but from then on it was downhill as Rakesh Parekh (5-26) and Manav Parekh (3-16) combined to skittle the visitors out for a paltry 72 in the 31st over.

Only Keelan Belcher (10), Aiden Miles (11) and Ollie Smith (13*) crept into double figures.

Horsham thirds lost only two wickets in the chase, but accurate bowling from Aldwick made sure they had to work hard and they took 33 overs.

John Young was Aldwick’s best bowler, bowling 15 overs for just 16 runs and claiming both wickets that fell.

Opener Chris Mallows (35 *) remained unbeaten.

This week Aldwick hope to do better at home to Rustington.

Aldwick 2nd v Barns Green 2nd

Division six

Aldwick made sure they set up a target for the opposition to chase as they come to terms with their disappointing season so far.

Top side Barns Green were set 131 for victory as Aldwick ensured they batted for all their allotted 40 overs losing seven wickets in the process.

Arthur Bradbury contributed a neat 26 but the knock that held everything together was Paul Gibbs’ fine unbeaten 59 which was full of character.

In reply, the only wicket to fall for Barns Green was that of Conor Blanchard, who made a match-winning 71 but fell to a James Smith catch off Arthur Bradbury (1-24) .

Martin Hencock (32*) and Jason Courquinn (25 *) remained unbeaten as victory was achieved in the 14th over.

Aldwick are improving and will hope to continue the trend away to Findon thirds.

Eastergate 2nd v Arundel 2nd

Division five

Eastergate seconds beat Arundel twos by four wickets in a second-v-first encounter in division five.

For Eastergate, youngsters Jack Saunders and Henry Grant each took three wickets with Arundel restricted to 176 for eight from their 40 overs.

John Price with 47 and Andrew White (40) provided the crucial partnership for the home side, who won with two overs to spare.

Arundel seconds remain top, with both sides in a strong position for promotion.

Bognor 3rd v Barns Green 3rd

Invitation League division ten west

At the lush, green West Meads Field, Bognor’s third team looked to continue their promotion push.

After losing the toss and being put in, Bognor began briskly before the lively Babs Ahmed was caught for 20. A 51-run partnership between veterans Glenn West and Steve Jays took Bognor on.

Young Elvis Millen and West put on an excellent 127-run partnership for the third wicket, Millen scoring his first senior 50 before being dismissed for 53.

The day was West’s as he combined patience and panache as he glided his way to a maiden senior hundred, a fine innings for a stalwart of the club, before he was dismissed for an excellent 121, Bognor finishing on 231 for five.

In the reply Andy McGregor took two for 12 but the introduction of young Taylor Jaycocks turned the game firmly in Bognor’s favour.

Bowling with pace and venom, the diminutive seamer rifled five for eight, his maiden senior 5-fer. The end came soon after as Barns Green were all out for 75, Bognor winning by 156 runs and a result that leaves them third.

