LETTER: Wool pulled over his eyes

It seems the Secretary of State for Transport, Chris Grayling, during his recent visit to Chichester, met too many Southdown Sheep and had the wool pulled over his eyes.

If a northern bypass were constructed, the existing bypass, would be ‘de-trunked’ and therefore no longer be the responsibility of the Department of Transport or their agents, Highways England.

The responsibility would then fall on West Sussex County Council.

Resultantly, the local population, who are to be most adversely affected by the current, restricted, proposals and whom have considerably more experience of the so-called Chichester bypass than Highways England, would be able to decide what ‘improvements’, if any, are absolutely necessary, rather than throw vast amounts of public money into a bottomless pit, as proposed, to achieve very little.

A northern route would also provide, at least, some sort of viable alternative to the existing bypass and vice versa, when accidents or maintenance, necessitate lane closures etc.

It seems doubtful Highways England have ever monitored eastbound traffic flow on the bypass, when the eastbound A27 Emsworth to Fishbourne section has been closed, due to accidents.

On these occasions, both Fishbourne and Bognor roundabouts function reasonably well apart, understandably, from the eastbound (A259) diversion route through Fishbourne but that’s only to be expected.

A northern route, from a modified junction with the A285, to a new junction to the west of Fishbourne, with an intermediate junction for the A286, would also relieve pressure on the existing Fishbourne roundabout (Wacky Races) – yet another failed brainchild of the Department of Transport in the 90s. What a record they have!

Compensation, considered due by the Goodwood Estate, whose multiple events have been at the expense of the local population for donkeys years, could be offset by a donation of land for the new road, in exchange for benefiting their events with easier access.

The increased nitrogen oxide levels, assured by Highways England, would be carried away from the most populated areas by the prevailing south westerly winds.

Surprise! Surprise! Highways England are now playing their ‘time card’, in an endeavour to rush through their predetermined plans, whether they are a practical solution or not.

Chris Coultas

Graydon Avenue

Donnington