LETTER: Will footbridge replacement remain?

Highways England have authorised the replacement of the footbridge at Stockbridge with a new one, and as you will know this work is being carried out by night at the moment.

However we have now been told that HE will announce a decision on one of their 5 Options for the A27 – I cannot describe them as improvements – later this week and a fly-over at Stockbridge running north to south was included in some if not all of their proposals.

My question is will this footbridge be able to remain in place should their decision include a fly-over there.

If not why are they doing it unless it is now unsafe.

Alternatively will pedestrians have to walk alongside the elevated road and be exposed to increased levels of diesel emissions which already breach the safety limits every day when congestion is severe in that area. We shall of course know more within days.