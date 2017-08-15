LETTER: We need to protect trees

Well, well, well. How convenient for the bods in the cathedral that the very trees that they have wanted removed for so long have now become diseased, two of which have now been destroyed with two more due to go.

When those trees were cut down, those tree trunks should have been inspected by an independent inspector, nothing to do with cathedral or council, to confirm that these lime trees were actually diseased and dangerous, because I for one have my doubts.

It’s to easy to say something is ‘dangerous’ to get it removed, especially when you are in a position to pull a few strings to get what you want.

It is by far too much of a coincidence for my liking.

The big question is are they going to replace these trees with limes?

I believe we all know the answer to that question, a massive… no. Not on you life. This now opens the way for the powers that be to put that ‘plaza’ in place which is why the cathedral wanted the lime trees removed in the first place.

Between them the cathedral and the council are turning Chichester city into a dump

Run by incomers who don’t give a damn about the soul of our historic city as long as they can make a quick buck from its land and turn it into a soulless shell.

Trees are the lungs of our land, our best friends in all this pollution. We need to protect our precious mature trees, not destroy them.