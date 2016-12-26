LETTER: We need guards on the trains

We only use the train a few times a year to travel from Barnham to London – returning of a Saturday evening.

I do feel guards are most important and to me are the ‘safety barrier’ element of the travellers – checking people’s tickets and answering individual questions.

There can be some pretty awful characters on the train and if there is only the driver – driving – how on earth is he supposed to deal with troublemakers enroute – between stations? God forbid that guards are taken away!

With buses it’s totally different. A driver can stop and call the police etc but on a railway line – particularly a fast train travelling at speed – especially Horsham to Barnham non-stop – how on earth can a driver do anything left on his own? Work colleagues have told me of horrendous stories travelling at night with drunk/dreadful passengers causing trouble on the trains. It’s no good!

I’m sorry but I support this strike and we do need guards.

I do hope the government will back down and that we will get the proper rail services that we all deserve.

Helen Bailey

Arundel Road, Fontwell