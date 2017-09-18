LETTER: Street parking is a dreadful idea

I think street parking instead of car parks is a dreadful idea. I suppose they want to close the short stay car parks so they can build on them, more building, more money coming in from rates.

Having to pay a considerable amount of money to park in the streets a long way from the shops or work, is madness, with this weather, expecting people to want to go shopping or walk to work in the pouring rain and wind just isn’t on.

What about the people who pay high rates to live in the outskirts of Chichester, why should they have to put up with people parking outside their homes, so they can’t?

Perhaps the council is considering reducing their rates, for the inconvenience. I don’t think so, somehow.

Selsey has started charging to park in our car parks and what has happened, rather than paying to park, people park in the High Street, blocking that. Outside people’s homes.

So the car park in East Street is nearly empty.

Someone once said to me, ‘why should we have to pay to go shopping?’.

As someone else has suggested, this will make people less likely to want to shop in Chichester.

Park and Ride is the obvious answer, this works so well. I seem to remember Chichester was considering using the unused site at the Bognor roundabout for this purpose, then they decided perhaps putting more houses on was a better plan, when they know the roads can’t cope with all this extra traffic.