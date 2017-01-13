LETTER: Need to take the opportunity

Chichester Deserves Better than nothing, but nothing is what we will get if there is not strong support for improvements to the A27 junctions.

The Highways England options are not about a new bypass (to the south or north) they are about improving the existing junctions. While the suggested options are not perfect, there will be the opportunity to make changes that mitigate the unacceptable impacts during the planning inquiry.

The political leaders at WSCC authority have failed us. While they have successfully sought the funding and encouraged this improvement work over many years and have played an active role with Highways England as members of the stakeholder group, they are now shifting the goalposts that could derail the process instead of providing the necessary leadership to get the work done.

If this opportunity is not taken, the funding will be re-allocated within central government and Chichester will be subject to increased congestion created by new housing developments that access the A27, a faltering local economy driven by lack of investment, health that will suffer as the result of increasing pollution and an increased burden on the emergency services due to the serious safety issues along the existing bypass.

The people of Chichester now need to write in support of HE releasing their preferred option and consultation report to Chris Grayling (Chris.Grayling@dft.gsi.gov.uk), Andrew Tyrie (andrew.tyrie.mp@parliament.uk) and Tony Dignum (tdignum@chichester.gov.uk )

Nick Reynolds

Pook Lane, Lavant