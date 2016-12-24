LETTER: Much needed funds raised

The 10th Annual Christmas Festival Weekend took place at St Anne’s Church, East Wittering, from December 9 to 11.

The Christmas Tree Festival was held in the church throughout the weekend. St Anne’s has been completely redecorated recently and the 52 uniquely adorned trees submitted to reflect local families, organisations, businesses and charities created a truly beautiful effect in the church.

A packed church was the venue for ‘Jazz in the Aisles’, a new event at which the immensely talented local band Chi Jazz treated those present to a much enjoyed evening of smooth jazz classics.

Delicious canapés and drinks were served and a bucket of fine wines and spirits was raffled. By the end of this mellow evening, many were displaying their talents and ‘dancing in the aisles’.

The annual Christmas Fair, a very busy occasion, held in the East Wittering Village Hall, was filled with stalls offering local crafts, home-made produce, books, games and raffles with refreshments.

The Christmas Festival Weekend ended with the Christingle and Toy Service for families. Fr Steve explained the significance of the Christingle. Fr Dennis lit the candle on the model of the Christingle orange made by his daughter Elisabeth just before she died recently and everyone was given an orange and candle.

Members of the Salvation Army Band played. James from the Salvation Army explained how the sacks filled with their generously-given toys will be distributed to 120 families in need this Christmas. The collection at the service will be donated to the Children’s Society.

This has been a hugely popular, exceptionally well-attended and profitable event. The Family of St Anne’s Church would like to offer most grateful thanks to all who attended or supported in any way, those who worked incredibly hard behind the scenes – they know who they are – and the organisations who gave the event publicity, including magazines, radio, websites and publications both locally and in Chichester. Such teamwork and effort have provided St Anne’s Church with much-needed funds.

Karen Grunert

Publicity Contact

St Anne’s Church

East Wittering