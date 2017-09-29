LETTER: Mr Bognor Regis will be missed

In the summer of 2014, a local resident, whom I had chatted to during meetings I had attended about the town of Bognor Regis, introduced me to a local website designer, artist and photographer.

Knowing I was an experienced television director and that I had purchased some shoot kit for independent training projects, a proposition was put: “I don’t have any money to spend but I want to make a very positive film about the town, but I’m not sure how

to do it.” My reply was: “I don’t have any money either but let’s just do it.”

Unofficially, at that moment, the three of us then became the co-producers under the umbrella of my company Shooting Match Ltd. – this company represents my freelance interests.

Directing the film, I created the idea of two fictional characters, a grandfather with his grand-daughter, who would alight from a train at Bognor Regis station to tour the town and its surrounding areas to discover its attractions in a musically accompanied montage sequence.

To cast the grand-daughter, I appealed for help at The Art of Fitness & Dance, who also recommended Erik Jack to play the grandfather.

When I told Erik about the film and, confessed that we had no budget to pay a fee for him to play the part, there was no hesitation. He immediately accepted the opportunity to participate in a film to promote Bognor Regis.

So our 14-minute film was produced, with an unwritten rule that the sun must always shine on all exterior shots to complement the fact that Bognor Regis is the sunniest location in the UK.

I hope this film will not just serve Bognor Regis but will show the radiant personality of Erik Jack.

View film at www.bognorregisbeach.co.uk/enjoy-bognor-regis

Whilst we filmed Enjoy Bognor Regis and the Surrounding Areas, the whole town seemed to know Erik and this demonstrated that the title of ‘Mr Bognor Regis’ is so well deserved for this warm, very professional, larger than life personality, who had such a big heart.

To my dear and highly respected colleague Erik, you will be sadly missed. Rest In Peace.