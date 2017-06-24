LETTER: Money more important

I have just been reading about multi-storey blocks in this country and the dangerous state of far too many of them.

In fact there are 87 blocks at this time under revue for fire and safety regulations. It was pleasing to read this week in the paper that Fitzleet is regularly checked.

The latest appalling disaster at Grenfell Tower must somewhere down the line reflect on the local authority as this building was recently re-furbished and as to why this cladding was used must be answered. It has been forbidden outright in the USA, Dubai, China and many places in Europe plus even some areas in this country because of a string of serious fires.

The main problem is now in the state of the country.

Money is at this time a lot more important than human life, when all talking has finished. We do not want it pushed under the carpet as normal. Heads in certain departments must roll.