LETTER: Junction design makes it worse

Having read the exchange between the Rt Hons Andrew Tyrie and Chris Grayling, two things seem immediately apparent.

Firstly, seeing the complete lash up recently put in place at the confluence of Market Avenue, St Pancras and The Hornet – presumably in the quest for a safer and improved traffic flow – which even though presumably designed and approved entirely locally has only served to cause worse and unacceptable congestion which I am sure is contrary to the entire aim, otherwise one must question why it was done, and this whole mess is because local ‘experts’ decided it would improve flow.

Now I see Mr Grayling is deciding from central government what would be best for Chichester traffic.

I really don’t think if local experts can get something so simple so wrong, he is completely deluded in thinking he and Highways England know what is best for this once beautiful city.

Secondly, Mr Tyrie, and not for the first time, is once again sitting on the fence, and I must wonder why.

Terry Robinson

Joys Croft, Chichester