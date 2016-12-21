LETTER: Hospital not the high street

It is insulting the way St Richard’s management are treating the very treasured Friends of Chichester Hospital and WRVS staff.

Management need to get their priorities right. Whatever spin they want to put on it, they are not in touch with patients, visitors or staff, despite their ‘consultations and reviews’, or perhaps prefer to ignore the results.

The Friends shop – a treasure – provides so many extra little things and is a godsend for patients who are admitted unexpectedly. The shop needs to be at the main entrance of the hospital, so everyone can see where it is.

I would ask how can St Richard’s not be able to provide patients with such basic requirements as pillows for their beds (believe me, I have experienced at various times this year, no pillow for my bed, or just a rolled up towel, or just have one very thin pillow that was as good as useless), but management intend to spend an exorbitant amount of money to revamp the foyer at the main entrance to the hospital.

There is a lot of goodwill from the voluntary WRVS and Friends of St Richard’s, who provide unique services and fundraising. They are all very much appreciated.

St Richard’s management will destroy this at their peril.

The hospital is not a high street shopping centre. It is a place where people do not want to be ripped off having to pay for overpriced drinks and food. Costa will costya.

K Price

Drift Road, Selsey