LETTER: Consider extra A27 junction

In regard to the story ‘Southern access delay fears at Whitehouse Farm’, I have registered with your site but I have no option to comment and so I felt I should write.

As a resident of Westgate, close to what is now the front entrance of Bishop Luffa School, I am surprised at the lack of forward thinking in this case.

I am not sure why the council would endorse the movement of heavy construction vehicles past the front entrance of a school which is already currently overcrowded on a daily basis.

I am witness most days to near accidents as parents try and barge up and down this end of Westgate past stationary buses with students crossing the road in between.

The cars have to pass the parked buses in both directions on a single lane.

Has no consideration ever been given to an additional junction on the A27 west of Chichester giving access to Whitehouse Farm, a potential route for traffic wanting to go to or from the Broyle Road or Fishbourne.

This would reduce tailbacks at the Stockbridge roundabout, traffic on Sherbourne road and on the inner ring road.

This could then become a start position for a northern bypass if this should ever happen.