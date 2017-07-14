LETTER: Concerns about more housing

Midhurst and surrounding villages are to be commended for the way in which they are rising to the challenge of providing more housing stock, and it is encouraging to see the proposal put forward by Cowdray Estate for new homes in Easebourne.

However, The Midhurst Society has concerns regarding the ability of Midhurst’s creaking infrastructure to cope with the increased demand.

New developments in Petersfield Road and Lamberts Lane, among others, have already increased the number of cars based in Midhurst, and 60 new homes in Easebourne could result in an extra 120 cars.

This is not a reason to oppose the proposal, but it is a reason for WSCC to ensure that our infrastructure can cope with future demand on schools, medical services, water supplies, sewage treatment, public transport, car parking; food stores etc.

But perhaps the number one priority should be traffic flow, because anyone who travels regularly through Midhurst will have noticed that the combined A286/A272 is increasingly not fit for purpose.

There may well be a case for an application under the Government’s annual £1bn funding plans for towns in need of a bypass, but even if that is possible no doubt it would be many years in the pipeline.

A short-term fix is needed, and we should all be prepared to think outside the box.

As King Edward VIII famously said: ‘Something should be done’.

What should be done in Midhurst?