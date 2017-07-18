LETTER: Can we have Europe flag?

Thank you to whoever put the cheerful flags in our main streets, they are very festive these summer days. And it was very appropriate to put up St George for Shakespeare’s birthday and St George’s day.

Speaking personally, I am a proud Englishman, a proud Briton and also a proud European.

The European Union has given us 70 years of peace since the Second World War, no mean achievement and worth celebration.

In these cosmopolitan times might it be possible to have some European flags flying with the Union Jack?

St George could perhaps be rested for a while and we could welcome our foreign visitors with the flag which still unites us all.

I know that Britain voted ‘leave’ but in Chichester district very nearly half voted ‘remain’.

Please respect the remainers and put up a few flags for us.

Viva Europe!