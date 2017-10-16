LETTER: A27 now is half of a ring road

Councillor Louise Goldsmith is performing a valuable service, standing up to the bullies and seeking the right long-term solution to Chichester’s traffic problems (Opinion: October 5th).

Much is being made of ‘The Community’ agreeing on the best scheme, but I would like to point out there is no single community; rather, many communities with needs that may on some issues coincide, but in this case are almost certain to conflict.

Ultimately, the solution will have to come from our good councillors and politicians.

However, I am not sure I agree that this situation is unique. Yes, of course Chichester is special, but it faces problems that are similar to those faced at one time by almost every other town or city in the country.

In the majority of cases those problems were eased by the construction of a ring road. Perhaps we should regard the current A27 as the southern half of Chichester’s ring road, and as such it is fit for purpose.

All we need to complete the ring road is the northern half.

Which wouldn’t, as some readers have suggested, mean the end of the many successful and popular activities hosted by Goodwood Estates.