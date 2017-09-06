Your last chance to vote for the Sussex Food and Drink Awards

Now is the chance to vote for your favourite Sussex Food and Drink hero.

With more than 11,000 votes already cast this is your opportunity to share who you think is the best.

The annual Sussex Food and Drink Awards work to find the most popular food and drink producers, farmers, butchers, and places selling local produce.

Paula Seagar, of Community Interest Company, who oversee the awards, said: “Each year we see an increasing amount of public votes for the awards and we are delighted that so many incredible food and drink produces throughout the region are being given the recognition that they deserve, which is what these awards are all about.”

The votes already cast show the competition is tight so readers are encouraged to share their opinion as every vote does makes the difference.

Paula added: “Every vote really does count and we are looking forward to seeing who makes it through as grand finalists, which are announced in November.”

A total of 33 businesses from West Sussex, 16 from East Sussex and seven from Brighton and Hove have made it on to the list of nominations.

The awards include: Food Producer of the Year, Sussex Food Shop of the Year, Best Eating Experience, The Sussex Drink Producer category, Newcomer of the Year, Sussex Food and Drink Network, Young Chef of the Year, Young Sussex Farmer of the Year and Sussex Street Food of the Year.

The winners and runners up in all of the categories will go on to receive their trophies on February 7, 2018, at a BAFTA style ceremony hosted by Sally Gunnell OBE and Danny Pike from BBC Sussex.

Click here to vote for your favourite. Voting will close on September 19, 2017.

