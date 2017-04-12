Year One pupil’s cake bake for Red Nose Day

A Year One pupil from Southway Primary School took it upon herself to bake 400 cakes to raise funds for Red Nose Day.

Camille Rouffet, from Pumpkin class, was so moved by a recent assembly about Comic Relief that she decided to help raise some money herself.

She sold her first bike, which raised £25. She then invested the £25 in ingredients to make more than 400 cakes, and ran a cake sale after school on Red Nose Day.

Camille’s cakes raised the sum of £117.47 which Southway Primary School then sent on to Comic Relief.

Camille is pictured in the photograph (left), next to Eva Rouffet (centre) and Maisie Skinner.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.