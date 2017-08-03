Yachtman, 75, grounds boat on Aldwick beach

The RNLI has confirmed it was called to rescue of a 75-year-old yachtsman near Aldwick just before midnight last night.

A spokesman for Selsey RNLI said the call came in at 11.57pm and the crew launched at 12.20.

Yacht grounded at Aldwick. Pic: Bob Newman

The spokesman added: “The man had called up the coastguard on his mobile to say he was struggling to sail. He, unfortunately, only had a handheld radio and by the time we located him he was on Bognor rocks.

“He was in danger before he called and then there was nothing we could do. The tide was going out all the time, it was a non-goer.

“We couldn’t get in to him so we requested Littlehampton lifeboat rib and by the time they got there he was on the beach.”

The spokesman said he believed the man, who was ‘walking around okay’, was then taken to St Richard’s to be checked over.

The Littlehampton crew was released at 2.10am and Selsey was released at 2.50am, rehoused at 3.15am.