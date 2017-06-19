Worthing man assaulted outside Bognor rugby club

Sussex Police has issued an appeal for witnessess following the assault on a Worthing man outside Bognor Regis Rugby Club, Hampshire Avenue.

The 22-year-old victim sustained a black eye, bloodied nose, bruising to his back and a cut leg in the incident between 11.45pm and midnight last Monday (June 12), officers confirmed.

They said the man, who was said to have been meeting with friends at the time, attended Worthing Hospital for treatment.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has information about those involved is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or phone 101, quoting serial 827 of 12/06.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org)