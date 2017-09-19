Working at the car wash to raise cash for firefighters charity

Bognor Regis Fire Station has raised at least £660 for The Fire Fighters Charity from washing cars at the weekend.

The charity supports more than 5,000 people every year through a range of different services.

It was formed during the Second World War to support the bereaved families of firefighters who had died during the Blitz.

From recuperation to health and wellbeing, nursing to information and advice there is numerous services available to support firefighters and their families.

Ben Lyon, based at Bognor Regis Fire Station, says it was a very encouraging event.

He says: “A lot of people turned out for this event.

“It was really encouraging and people have been so generous with their donations.

“People paid as much as they wanted and all the cash goes back in to the charity we have chosen.”

Ten on duty and off duty firefighters washed cars throughout the day.

At least 60 vehicles were believed to leave shimmering.

Mr Lyon added: “I worked out each car had donated the minimum of £10 which is brilliant.

“I used the services of the charity earlier on in my career so it means a lot to see this generosity.

“It really is great to be a part of helping people out in times of need.

“Thank you to everyone who cam along for what was an enjoyable day to be a part of raising money for a charity close to us all.”