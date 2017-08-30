Work begins on £2m A259 cycle route scheme

West Sussex County Council revealed ‘preparation work’ began yesterday on the £2m A259 cycle route scheme.

In a statement it said the combined 4.5m footway and cycleway link between Littlehampton and Bognor Regis is designed to offer ‘a safer, more direct route’.

The council also outlined design details including that the route will average three metres wide and include ‘new and improved crossing facilities’ at Yapton Road, the A259 junction with Climping Street, the Church Lane roundabout with the A259 and A259, west of its junction with Ferry Road.

Bob Lanzer, cabinet member for infrastructure and highways, said: “Once complete, the scheme will bring huge, long-term benefits to the area, including safer journeys for pedestrians and cyclists. It will also make it easier for commuters and visitors to get to Bognor and Littlehampton on foot or by bike, and so benefit the environment and the local economy.

“Unfortunately, there will be some delays for road users during the construction period. We apologise for this and will do all we can to keep disruption to a minimum.”

The statement added that, weather permitting, the main construction work is due to start ‘around September 25’ and will last until the New Year.

“Temporary traffic lights will be used during some of the works. The A259 will remain open throughout, but short sections of Worms Lane and Yapton Road at Comet Corner will be closed.

“Normal working hours will be 7.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, although some work may have to be carried out overnight. Advance information signs will be placed at key locations to keep people informed,” it added.

The council also sought to allay any confusion which may be caused by signs for two other schemes – improving the A259 north of Littlehampton and building a new bypass of the A284 Lyminster Road – which people using the A259 ‘will soon see’. These, it stated, will give notice regarding work in the area lasting until the summer of 2020 while the cycle route work is due to finish early 2018.

Details of these proposed schemes can be found at: www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/roadworks-and-projects/