Work at Hunston Road set to last six weeks

Traffic lights put in place along Hunston Road on Monday on the approach to the A27 are already said to be causing big delays.

And the two-way signals, in operation 24 hours a day between the Whyke Road Roundabout and Chichester Free School, will remain for a month before the road is due to be closed completely for a further two weeks, according to West Sussex County Council’s website.

A new gas connection is being laid and the lights will stay until November 19, with the road shut to traffic from November 20 to December 1.

Motorists have already reported delays on what is an extremely busy road to communities south of the A27.

Residents have also commented on an apparent lack of prior notice that the work was taking place.

