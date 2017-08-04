Witness appeal following Selsey collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Selsey.

The collision happened on the B2145 in Chichester Road just after 6pm on Wednesday (August 2).

A silver Renault Clio, a blue Nissan Micra, and a silver Mitsubushi L200 pickup, were involved, said police.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or the driving of any of the vehicles just beforehand.

Two local women, aged 73 and 25, were treated at St Richards Hospital for minor injuries, added police.

If anyone saw the collision please contact the police online or call 101, quoting serial 1079 of 02/08.

