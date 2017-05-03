Witness appeal after woman sustains head injury in incident

Police have today launched an appeal for witnesses to an incident in which an elderly woman sustained a head injury.

In a statement it said: “At 8.45am on Saturday (29 April) the 90-year old local woman was outside the Post Office in Rose Green Road, Bognor, when she fell to the ground and sustained the head injury for which she was treated at St Richards Hospital in Chichester.”

PC Jon Bennion-Jones of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit said; “It is not currently clear what happened but we are investigating the possibility that she may have been struck by a car.”

Anyone who was in the area and saw what happened is asked to contact police via collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 0360 of 29/04, alternatively they can report online here or call 101.

