Witness appeal after three cars ‘smashed’ in Bognor Regis

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after cars were damaged in Cavendish Road, Bognor Regis, on Friday evening.

In a statement they said: “A man ran down a street in Bognor Regis on Friday evening (September 9), smashing three car windscreens as he went.

“Police are appealing for witnesses or information following the incident around 9.30pm. The man ran along Cavendish Road smashing the windscreens of an Audi A3, a Mini Cooper and a Suzuki Celerio.”

The suspect was ‘was wearing a blue baseball cap and had a rucksack’, said police, who added he ‘ran off towards Argyle Road before anyone got a better look at him’.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1643 of 09/09.