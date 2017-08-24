Witness appeal after ‘assault and robbery’ at Bognor petrol station

Police are appealing for witnesses after a taxi driver suffered minor injuries in an alleged assault on Saturday.

The incident was reported to have involved three passengers at the Esso petrol station in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, police said.

A spokesman said officers were called regarding an attack at around 2am after the taxi driver had collected the men from Sheiks night club, The Esplanade.

It added: “It was reported that the men became violent and following the assault fled the scene on foot towards Chichester with cash from inside the vehicle.

“It is believed that the men responsible returned to the scene a short time late and left again in a silver Vauxhall Corsa.”

The witness appeal states one of the men was wearing a blue/grey polo shirt with a white band around the collar and a black zip jacket. The second suspect was wearing a black jacket, and a black round neck T-shirt.

A 23-year-old man from Portsmouth, has been charged with robbery. He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (August 21) and was bailed until 18 September to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court the spokesman confirmed.

If you witnessed the assault or have any information on the suspects please report online or call 101 quoting reference 126 of 19/08.