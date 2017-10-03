Winter Gardens could pose £60m ‘challenge’

Arun Distict Council’s director of place has admitted the Winter Gardens project ‘represents a real challenge’.

Karl Robert’s comments, published in the latest briefing notes from the Bognor Regis Regeneration Board Meeting, refer to the ‘£50-£60m’ estimated cost of the development on the Regis Centre site.

The document stated that residential and A3 retail/commercial usage will ‘contribute to costs’ and that discussions with Whitbread are ‘continuing’ over the re-siting of the restaurant and any future hotel development.

It added conversations are also taking place with Arun Arts, Arts Council and the Coast to Capital LEP and predicted the date for a full council decision will probably be later than for Hothamton.

Hothamton’s ‘concept designs’ are described as being ‘agreed in principle’ with residential blocks on west side along with the health centre site.

Meanwhile the detailed costed designs for the car park and park are said to be ‘moving forward’ with hopes expressed that, depending on ‘financial modelling results’, it will go to full council in the autumn regarding the development options decision – that is ‘to market whole site or to first build out the park and then go to market’.