Will one Swallow make a Rocks summer?

The Rocks squad is getting stronger by the week.

They have added to their attacking options by swooping for former Havant player Ben Swallow – and have secured the return to Nyewood Lane of ex-Pompey academy full-back Calvin Davies.

The double signing comes days before Bognor kick off their National League South campaign at home to Bath City. They arrive at the Lane in addition to new midfield trio Pat Suraci, Joe lea and Tommy Scutt, while last season’s player of the year Dan Lincoln has also rejoined, as reported last week.

Swallow, 27, is a very experienced wide-left player, who helped Havant to the Ryman premier title last season. Originally from Cardiff, he began his football career at his hometown club before joining Bristol Rovers.

He made almost 50 Football League appearances for Rovers and also enjoyed loan spells at Taunton Town and Bath City. Swallow went on to play at York City, Newport County and Dartford in the National premier as well as Bromley in National League South before joining Havant at this stage last year.

Davies joins the Rocks after two lengthy and successful spells with the club in the past two seasons.

The club continue to actively chase a couple of other key signings as they complete the squad for the coming season.

