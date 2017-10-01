West Sussex Care Month begins

October is West Sussex Care Month and residents are being urged to find out more about planning for their futures.

The month-long, annual, event, organised by West Sussex County Council, is now in its third year.

A spokesman said 2017’s offering will focus on the everyday things people can do to help avoid unplanned hospital visits and on the support available once people leave hospital.

Amanda Jupp, cabinet member for adults and health, said: “West Sussex Care Month is all about helping residents to access information and advice to help them make the right choices.

“It is easy to put off thinking about one’s care, but I hope people will take advantage of the month to find out more about planning for the future.

“Even if you don’t need this information immediately, these guidelines provide helpful advice and direction for future consideration.”

Information and advice will be available on West Sussex County Council’s website, social media sites, at events around the county, in libraries, interviews on local radio and in local publications.

The start of Care Month also coincides with International Day of Older People on October 1, for more information and key themes of West Sussex Care Month see www.westsussex.gov.uk/caremonth