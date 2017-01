Firefighters have been called out following reports of a bus ‘well alight’ on the A27 between Fontwell and Tangmere.

Fire crews from Chichester and Bognor are in attendance at the scene where there is ‘smoke issuing from the bus’.

Travel reports show that the incident is westbound and blocking one lane between the A285 junction and Portfield roundabout.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue has said drivers should avoid if possible.

More to follow.