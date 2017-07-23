WEATHER FORECAST: More sunny spells and showers to come

Have your say

The week ahead looks set to continue to bring a mixture of sunny spells and showers.

Heavy rain this afternoon (Sunday, July 23) – which could see thunder – will clear to leave a mostly dry evening.

Monday morning will start with light and patchy rain that should clear by around midday, with maximum temperatures of 22 degrees.

Tuesday will be a mostly dry and fine day, with light winds.

After a dry start, Wednesday will bring rain, while Thursday will be back to sunshine and perhaps some scattered showers.